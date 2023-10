What’s Happening: October 20-22

by WAKA Action 8 News

In the mood for fall and Halloween? You won’t want to miss all the weekend events happening in the River Region!

Prattville is the place to be for the Parade of Pumpkins. Not only that, there’s the annual Grits Cookoff to benefit the Prattville YMCA.

There are also fall events at Camp Chandler in Wetumpka, at Montgomery Whitewater and at Alabama State University.

