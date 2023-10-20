8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: Chick-fil-A settles lawsuit over delivery prices

by WAKA Action 8 News

8 ON YOUR SIDE CONSUMER ALERT: If you ordered a delivery from Chick-fil-A during the pandemic, you may have money coming to you.

Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit, the company promised low delivery fees through its app or website but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%.

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card for $29.

If you’re eligible, you will get an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to say on its app and website that prices may be higher for delivery orders.

— Information from CBS News