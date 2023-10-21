Dozens of local businesses and churches compete in the Great Grits Cookoff

by WAKA Action 8 News

The tenth annual Great Grits Cookoff and Festival was held Saturday at the Bradford Branch of the YMCA in Prattville. Hundreds of people young and old poured into the gates for the early morning event. The grits in the competition were judged on taste, presentation, and originality, and prizes were awarded in each category. In addition, a “People’s Choice Award” was given to the team that received the most votes by attendees.

All proceeds will benefit the Prattville YMCA’s Coach a Child Scholarship Fund. The event also included live music, bounce houses, arts and crafts vendors, a Nitty Gritty 5k Race, and of course, lots and lots of delicious grits. Keith Cantrell is the Assistant General Manager at the Prattville YMCA, and he says, “This is the 10th annual Gipson’s Tire Pro’s Great Grits Cookoff, and it’s just a great day, it’s beautiful outside and we’ve got 37 teams – churches, restaurants, businesses, nonprofits – cooking grits to see who has the best grits in the River Region.” Last year the Prattville YMCA distributed almost $330,000 in scholarships benefiting more than three thousand individuals.