Man shot in alleged domestic dispute at Walmart in Prattville
Some scary moments for shoppers at the Walmart in Prattville Sunday evening as they reported hearing screaming and gunshots. Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells Action 8 News that a man was shot in the leg and taken to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. A woman has been detained by officers, and the weapon used in the shooting was also recovered. According to Chief Thompson, it is a domestic related incident, and there is no threat to the public. We will have more information about the shooting as it becomes available.