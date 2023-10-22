Man shot in alleged domestic dispute at Walmart in Prattville

by Estee Morrison, WAKA Action 8 News

Some scary moments for shoppers at the Walmart in Prattville Sunday evening as they reported hearing screaming and gunshots. Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells Action 8 News that a man was shot in the leg and taken to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. A woman has been detained by officers, and the weapon used in the shooting was also recovered. According to Chief Thompson, it is a domestic related incident, and there is no threat to the public. We will have more information about the shooting as it becomes available.