MPS hosts inaugural Central Alabama Marching Band Festival at ASU

by WAKA Action 8 News

High school marching bands from all over Alabama and Georgia came together Saturday in the Capitol City. Montgomery Public Schools held their first ever Central Alabama Marching Band Festival. More than 20 high schools participated in the day of music and competition at Alabama State University. The event also featured a performance by the ASU Marching Hornets. The competition started at ten in the morning and last until six last night.