A Few More Warm Days Before The Cool Down!

by Shane Butler

Enjoy the 80+ degree warmth while we have it because a surge of colder air is coming our way next week. In the meantime, high pressure over the deep south will keep our weather very quiet. We expect mainly clear and mild mornings along with mostly sunny and warm afternoons. Temps will start in the 50s and warm into the lower to mid to upper 80s. Those afternoon high temps in the 80s will be above the average for this time of the year. It’s normally upper 70s for late October. Looking ahead into early next week, I do see a frontal boundary moving through the state Monday. I will include a chance for showers with the frontal system but any rainfall will be rather light. The quick frontal exit will set the stage for a chilly Halloween. That means no frightening weather for the little ghost and goblins while trick or treating. We expect partly cloudy skies with temps dropping through the 50s Halloween evening.