CAMPAIGN 2024: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips will challenge President Biden in Democratic primaries

by WAKA Action 8 News

Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips has announced a primary challenge of President Joe Biden.

He formally entered the race Friday in New Hampshire, after months of unsuccessfully urging other top Democrats to mount their own runs.

Phillips says he’s hoping to head off a possible loss to Donald Trump.

Phillips is the first elected Democrat to challenge Biden and his act of rebellion comes as the national party has tried to project unity behind the president in contrast to Republican infighting in the House.

Phillips could capitalize on New Hampshire Democrats angry at Biden for diluting their state’s influence on the 2024 Democratic primary calendar.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)