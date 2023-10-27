Pay It Forward: Betty Coker of Eclectic

by Ellis Eskew

As a longtime educator, Betty Coker puts her heart and soul into everything she does.

“If you want something done in Eclectic, she will get it done and it will be done right. She started the kindness ministry when we gave free food. It’s been over 10 years ago, then she jumped right into this library and took this jail cell and made it into this awesome library that we have. Then she took that block building in the back and she said we’re going to have a museum,” said her friend Anita Holley.

Betty Coker had a vision for a library in the town of Eclectic. In 2010, the Eclectic Public Library officially opened its doors serving over 2,000 residents with books, music, children and adult programs.

“I’ve had a lot of help I didn’t do this by myself. No, God gave me vision because I’m a teacher. I was a teacher 40 years. This became what I needed to do, so it’s blessed this town. I think it’s brought a lot of people in,” said Coker.

For all she does for the community, today Stewart Vance of the Vance Law Firm is paying it forward to her.

When it comes to the work you do every day, Coker says it’s all about finding your purpose.

“That’s the way you’ll be happy in life is to find the work God has called you to do, so He’s used me,” said Coker.

The Vance Law Firm chose Coker for this honor after she was nominated by friends. She just happens to be the mother of Action 8’s Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler.