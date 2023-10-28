LACEUP: Week Nine high school football highlights and scores
AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Week 9 Football Results
Class 7A
Auburn 48, Prattville 0
Austin 52, Huntsville 25
Baker 21, Fairhope 16
Bob Jones 51, Albertville 6
Daphne 57, Foley 35
Davidson 34, Alma Bryant 19
Dothan 38, Opelika 34
Enterprise 41, Johnson, Abernathy, Graetz (JAG) HS 8
Florence 36, Sparkman 17
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Chelsea 20
James Clemens 35. Grissom 7
Mary Montgomery 56, Robertsdale 0
Spain Park 42, Oak Mountain 17
Thompson 21, Hoover 11
Vestavia Hills 45, Tuscaloosa County 0
Class 6A
Athens 29, Fort Payne 28
Benjamin Russell 20, Helena 17
Bessemer City 41, Paul Bryant 12
Blount 42, McGill-Toolen Catholic 25
Briarwood Christian 20, Homewood 13
Buckhorn 26, Decatur 21
Clay-Chalkville 62, Shades Valley 7
Cullman 42, Etowah 10
Gadsden City 46, Calera 0
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, McAdory 21
Hueytown 56, Central-Tuscaloosa 28
Lee-Huntsville 52, Columbia 12
Mortimer Jordan 52, Jackson-Olin 8
Mountain Brook 56, Gardendale 42
Northridge 34, Brookwood 20
Oxford 35, Center Point 14
Parker 56, Huffman 0
Pelham 34, Chilton County 28
Pike Road 43, Carver-Montgomery 22
Pinson Valley 41, Pell City 38 (2 OT)
Spanish Fort 42, Murphy 9
Saraland 42, Theodore 13
Stanhope Elmore 56, Park Crossing 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 44, Baldwin County 25
Wetumpka 20, Sidney Lanier 12
Minor 28, Woodlawn 0
Class 5A
Alexandria 50, Talladega 15
Arab 42, Hazel Green 7
B.C. Rain 30, Elberta 0
Beauregard 41, Jemison 14
Boaz 45, Douglas 21
Central, Clay County 30, Russell County 14
Charles Henderson 44, Selma 6
Citronelle 20, LeFlore 0
Demopolis 31, Greenville 7
East Limestone 45, Ardmore 0
Elmore County 28, Holtville 21
Fairfield 41, Hayden 12
Faith Academy 21, UMS-Wright 13
Gulf Shores 42, Vigor 12
Guntersville 55, Sardis 0
Headland 42, New Brockton 20
John Carroll Catholic 49, Wenonah 35
Leeds 30, Lincoln 14
Moody 34, Southside 21
Pleasant Grove 55, Jasper 0
Ramsay 41, Carver-Birmingham 12
Rehobeth 40, Shelby County 14
Russellville 31, Fairview 14
Sprinmgville 42, St. Clair County 13
Valley 27, Carroll 21
West Point 27, Brewer 13
Class 4A
American Christian 18, Montevallo 6
Anniston 38, Cleburne County 36
Bayside Academy 39, Satsuma 14
Bibb County 54, Holt 0
B.T. Washington 40, Dale County 26
Bullock County 37, Slocomb 14
Central-Florence 49, East Lawrence 13
Cherokee County 56, Ashville 7
Cordova 49, Curry 6
Deshler 56, Brooks 28
Dora 47, Oak Grove 22
Escambia County 28, Orange Beach 15
Fultondale 43, Hanceville 14
Haleyville 32, Corner 13
Handley 35, Munford 14
Jackson 45, Wilcox Central 0
Jacksonville 62, White Plains 0
Madison County 36, St. John Paul II Catholic 35
Montgomery Academy 55, Geneva 24
Montgomery Catholic 27, Andalusia 14
North Jackson 85, DAR 14
Northside 47, Hamilton 6
Oneonta 55, Good Hope 42
Randolph 28, Priceville 24
Rogers 25, West Limestone 7
Sipsey Valley 48, Hale County 20
St. Michael Catholic 55, T.R. Miller 54
West Blocton 35, Dallas County 16
Westminster Christian 55, New Hope 28
West Morgan 62, Wlson 0
Class 3A
Alabama Christian 54, Southside-Selma 34
Ashford 40, Northside Methodist 20
Beulah 38, Weaver 31
Colbert County 49, Elkmont 0
Danville 64, Brindlee Mountain 0
Fayette County 36, Midfield 18
Flomaton 41, Monroe County 28
Geraldine 54, Glencoe 7
Hillcrest-Evergreen 54, Cottage Hill Christian 7
Houston Academy 56, Providence Christian 14
J.B. Pennington 46, Southeastern 12
Lauderdale County 41, Colbert Heights 7
Madison Academy 55, Susan Moore 7
Mars Hill Bible 36, Scottsboro 35
Mobile Christian 45, Thomasville 14
Phil Campbell 44, Clements 36
Piedmont 22, Hokes Bluff 21
Pike County 49, Daleville 6
Plainview 34, Ohatchee 18
Prattville Christian 42, Sumter Central 0
Randolph County 32, Dadeville 22
Straughn 47, Opp 0
Sylvania 30, Westbrook Christian 7
Tarrant 42, Carbon Hill 28
Trinity Presbyterian 49, Greensboro 7
Vinemont 42. Asbury 0
Walter Wellborn 62, Saks 34
Winfield 42, Oakman 0
W.S. Neal 46, Excel 39
Class 2A
Aliceville 46, Greene County 6
Ariton 37, Samson 7
Baker County (Fl) 32, Pike Liberal Arts 24
B.B. Comer 49, Fayetteville 0
Booneville (MS) 48, Tanner 21
Clarke County 33, Francis Marion 8
Collinsville 56, North Sand Mountain 7
Cottonwood 38, Geneva Couty 0
Falkville 46, Tharptown 6
Fyffe 46, Ider 0
Goshen 62, Horseshoe Bend 38
G.W. Long 31, Wicksburg 26
Hatton 36, Red Bay 24
Holly Pond 34, Cleveland 26
Isabella 54, Woodland 14
Lamar County 43, Winston County 35
Lanett 62, Barbour County 14
Lexington 64, Sheffield 12
Locust Fork 51, West End 12
Luverne 36, LaFayette 0
Pisgah 50, Section 20
Pleasant Valley 50, Gaston 20
Ranburne 64, Central Coosa 39
Reeltown 21, Highland Home 13
Thorsby 36, Vincent 18
Tuscaloosa Academy 48, Cold Springs 26
Washington County 27, J.U. Blacksher 20
Whitesburg 38, Sand Rock 22
Zion Chapel 56, Abbeville 28
Class 1A
Addison 54, Phillips 0
Autaugaville 1, Central-Hayneville 0, forfeit
Berry 44, Brilliant 8
Brantley 54, Red Level 13
Cedar Bluff 21, Appalachian 16
Choctaw County 46, J.F. Shields 0
Coosa Christian 51, Woodville 0
Elba 64, Pleasant Home 14
Florala 53, Kinston 3
Hackleburg 43, Vina 6
Holy Spirit Catholic 26, Sumiton Christian 25
Houston County 48, McKenzie 32
Keith 34, R.C. Hatch 6
Leroy 26, Millry 0
Linden 1, A.L. Johnson 0, forfeit
Loachapoka 31, Billingsley 21
Lynn 47, South Lamar 20
Maplesville 49, Verbena 0
Marion County 41, Hubbertville 28
Meek 26, Cherokee 12
Notasulga 42, Calhoun 20
Shoals Christian 58, Waterloo 0
Southern Choctaw 46, Fruitdale 0
Spring Garden 42, Ragland 27
Sweet Water 42, St. Luke’s Episcopal 7
University Charter School 44, Marengo 0
Valley Head 53, Gaylesville 14
Wadley 47, Talladega County Central 0
Winterboro 53, Victory Christian 28
– AHSAA