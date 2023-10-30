4th Annual Selma Photographic Nights this weekend in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dozens of professional photographers from all over the world will be in Selma this week showcasing their talent.

The 4th annual Photographic Nights of Selma is part of a three-part international photography festival series.

Organizers say the purpose of the event is to celebrate photography as an art form — and to promote the city of Selma and it’s rich history.

The event features the photography exhibits — presentations — and screenings of over two dozen photographers.

“That is at 7 pm Friday night and Saturday night,” said Becky Youngblood.

“And it’s going to be 15 different bodies of work presented on the big screen outside. And the work is actually set to music that’s been composed for that body of work.”

The event is open and free to the public.

A schedule of activities is available at photographicnightsofselma.com