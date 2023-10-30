Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Using New Gun Analyzing System

by Teresa Lawson

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has a new analyst to help ensure that anyone committing shooting crimes in the county are held accountable for their actions.

The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department is now using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network System better known to law enforcement as NIBIN, to organize data and serial numbers of any acquired firearms and shell casings in the county.

Carrie Watts is the specially trained analyst using this online database to paint a clear picture of firearm identification for Montgomery County. Not only identifying shell casings but also identifying which firearm that shell casings came from. This is possible because each gun imprints a very unique pattern onto shell casings similar to fingerprints, says Watts, no two are the same. And that imprint is enough to find anyone misusing their rights of gun ownership.

NIBIN is being incorporated into law enforcement offices across the united states, meaning if your casings are found here in Alabama you can be traced, arrested and held accountable in any state.