Man Charged with Capital Murder After Shooting Victim Dies from Injuries

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in the death of 33-year old Anthony Jeter. Jeter was pronounced dead over the weekend at Baptist Medical Center South.

Subsequent forensic evaluation determined this week that Jeter’s death was the result of injuries he sustained in an August 3rd shooting.

MPD charged Ledrick Jackson, 27, with capital murder after he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. Jackson previously had been charged with first-degree assault following the August 3rd shooting.

Following his arrest, Jackson was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he is being held without bond.

On Thursday, August 3, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2000 block of Rexford Road in reference to a subject shot. There, they located Jeter, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Baptist Medical

Center South for treatment.

MPD’s investigation indicates Jeter was standing outside his residence when he was struck by gunfire discharged by a suspect in a vehicle.

Further investigation identified Jackson as the suspect.