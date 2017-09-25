Troy Fraternity Under Investigation by University

by Rashad Snell

On Monday, September 18, Troy University officials began an investigation into alleged student conduct violations associated with the campus chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. The fraternity has been asked to cease all activities and functions pending the outcome of this investigation.

Students who reside in the Lambda Chi house will be permitted to remain in their rooms.

The investigation is being conducted by the Dean of Student Services in conjunction with the Office of Student Involvement.

No other details are available while this investigation is ongoing.