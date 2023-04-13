Severe Storms Remain Possible Thursday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

One band of rain moved south to north through our area early Thursday morning. After that, our area was relatively dry with some sunshine in south central Alabama through midday. However, additional storms may develop during the afternoon. If they do, a few of these storms could be strong to severe, capable of straight-line winds up to 60 mph and brief tornadoes.

The storm prediction center places east Alabama within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk area. West Alabama lies within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk area. The severe risk may continue into early Thursday evening, but diminishes Thursday night. Showers linger with a mostly cloudy sky Thursday night through Friday morning. Friday afternoon could be drier with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend begins mainly dry with only isolated showers possible Saturday. Another chance for rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning. It appears rain coverage remains somewhat scattered. Sunday afternoon or evening likely trend drier. Sunday night trends cooler, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Next week begins mainly sunny, dry, and warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80° Monday and Tuesday.