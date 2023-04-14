Higher Education Partnerships holds annual Higher Education Day in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

The Higher Education Partnership held its annual Higher Education Day at the State House Thursday.

Students, mascots and advocates representing all of Alabama’s 14 public universities were on-hand to help promote the value they bring to the State’s economy.

SGA leaders from all universities signed a statewide pledge of support to show off strength in the Higher Education Partnership.

Student representatives also had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with legislators about topics ranging from research to economic development.

