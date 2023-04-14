Higher Education Partnerships holds annual Higher Education Day in Montgomery
The Higher Education Partnership held its annual Higher Education Day at the State House Thursday.
Students, mascots and advocates representing all of Alabama’s 14 public universities were on-hand to help promote the value they bring to the State’s economy.
SGA leaders from all universities signed a statewide pledge of support to show off strength in the Higher Education Partnership.
Student representatives also had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with legislators about topics ranging from research to economic development.
