Marginal Severe Storm Risk Sunday

by Kevan Ramer

Gradual clearing is expected across the River Region tonight which will give us a sunny start to the day on Saturday. As an upper level disturbance approaches from the west, however, clouds will rapidly increase Saturday afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be very warm with highs in the mid 80s. As the upper level weather disturbance moves across central Alabama late Saturday night into early Saturday morning, there will be a marginal ( 1 out of 5) risk of severe thunderstorms developing. Mostly sunny and dry weather will prevail over our region all of next week.