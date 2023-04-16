CFEA establishes ‘Caring for Dadeville Fund’

by WAKA 8

The Community Foundation of East Alabama has established a new relief fund to help the families and Dadeville community impacted by the mass shooting at a birthday party Saturday night.

CFEA says the fund will be used to provide resources to those organizations that are supporting and addressing the needs of the affected families and the community at large.

100% of the funds, minus credit card fees, will be given as grants to organization that are addressing the ongoing needs of victims and community members.

CFEA says it will work closely with local partners, who know where the needs are most intense, to ensure that resources make it to where they are most needed.

“We recognize that in this time of need, it is important to support those on the ground directly addressing the needs of the community and the families affected by this needless loss of life. Through this fundraiser, the CFEA seeks to send love and compassion to the Dadeville Community,” said CFEA President Katie Whittelsey.

Contributions can be made online or by mail. To learn more about the ‘Caring for Dadeville Fund,’ click here.