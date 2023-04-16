Pike Road student was one of 28 people injured in Dadeville mass shooting

by WAKA 8

WAKA is learning more about the victims injured in Saturday’s mass shooting in Dadeville.

Pike Road Schools confirmed to WAKA that a female student at Pike Road High School was one of the 28 people injured.

Director of Human Resources Ryan Kendall did not release the name of the student, but said she is being treated at a hospital in Alabama. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Pike Road Schools said counselors will be available at the high school this week. Local clergy will also be available for those who want to speak with one of them.

Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone released the following statement:

“Today, our hearts are heavy with grief for those families and friends involved in the tragic shooting which occurred in the Dadeville community. We extend our deepest condolences and our heartfelt prayers. We lift up the victims and their loved ones in prayer, as well as the law enforcement officers now tasked with investigating this terrible crime. It is heartbreaking that any family should have to experience this senseless violence.”Many of our students know the victims of this tragedy. We can confirm one of our students was present and was impacted. We continue to pray for healing and comfort for all the students, families, and communities suffering in the wake of this tragic and sad event. We encourage everyone in the community to respect the privacy of those directly impacted.”

Officials said in a press conference Sunday evening that four people died and 28 others were injured in the shooting that took place at a birthday party on Broadnax Street. One of the victims who died, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, was a football standout at Dadeville High School.

No word on any suspect(s) at this time.