Sunshine And Warmer Afternoons Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was cool across central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the upper 30s and low 40s in our area. However, sunshine was abundant throughout the morning, so midday temperatures rebounded into the 70s. Temperatures peak near 80° area-wide Tuesday afternoon, while the sky remains mainly sunny. Tuesday night remains clear to mostly clear and cool with lows in the low 50s.

Wednesday remains mainly sunny and trends even warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Thursday looks mainly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Clouds increase Friday, with rain possible late in the day. Rain and perhaps storms continue Friday night through Saturday morning. Severe storms look unlikely in our area Friday night through Saturday morning, but we will let you know if that changes between now and then.

Saturday afternoon and evening trend drier. Sunday looks mostly sunny but breezy and much cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Next week begins rain-free with sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday, but rain may return Tuesday.