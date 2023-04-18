Warming Through Late Week But Cooler Air Is On The Way

by Shane Butler

A very mild weather pattern remains over us and we have several more days of this before changes come our way. In the meantime, our days start out a bit cool with upper 40s to lower 50s through Thursday morning. Afternoon temps will warm nicely and we’re looking at low to mid 80s the rest of this week. Our sky will continue mostly sunny until a frontal system approaches Friday. This frontal boundary will enter the state late Friday and advance eastward overnight into Saturday. An area of rain along with some storms will accompany the front. We still don’t see any significant storm threat but we’re keeping an eye on this with each forecast model run. The front clears the area and we’re on the backside of it Saturday afternoon. The sky will clear out and much cooler air spills into the state Saturday night. Temps will drop into the lower 40s Sunday morning. That will be a chilly start to the day and the afternoon temps will remain on the cool side as well. Mid to upper 60s are all we expect to manage Sunday afternoon. The cool air lingers and temps start out in the lower 40s again Monday morning. High pressure will build back over the region early that week. This will keep keep our sky mostly sunny through midweek. Moisture will be on the return and showers chances creep up Wednesday. We will likely see a better chance for rain and possibly storms towards the latter half of that week.