Temps Continue to Rise

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday will be a rinse and repeat of today but temperatures will start to rise even more! Highs will be in the mid 80s for most of us with our southern counties easing into the upper 80s.

Thursday will likely be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Rain remains out of the forecast until the weekend when we’ll have an approaching line of storms entering the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. Fortunately, a strong High Pressure will be situated to our east and that will help diminish the severe threat.