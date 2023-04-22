Rain Chances Return This Week

Rain Chances Tuesday Through Friday

by Kevan Ramer

A cold front moved across Alabama last night, kicking off a line of rain showers and some strong thunderstorms. Drier air is now moving in behind that front, bringing back sunshine and breezy weather for your Saturday.

For your Saturday night, expect clear and cool conditions, with lows in the upper 40s. For your Sunday it will be sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain chances return to the River Region this week…with highs mostly in the mid to upper 70s.