Calm Start to the Week; Rain Midweek

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off with cloudy skies but will give way to sunshine throughout the day. It’ll be a little cooler today as well, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Clear skies will hang around tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be a clear day overall but temperatures will be warmer than what we’re expecting today. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s and some communities easing into the lower 80s as well.

Rain chances will be on the rise Wednesday, with showers and storms becoming fairly widespread throughout Wednesday afternoon. Some storms could be strong, but no severe weather is currently expected. Thursday is the 12th anniversary of the historic April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak, and we could have some strong to severe storms. This does not appear to be a significant threat, but it will be a day to keep an eye on.