Sunshine, Warmer Tuesday; Rain, Storms Return Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Sunshine returned for many by Monday afternoon, but it was a cool and somewhat breezy day. Temperatures in most locations in our area only warmed into the 60s to low 70s. Monday night turns quite cool compared to normal for late April, with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday looks partly cloudy, rain-free, and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain and rumbles of thunder return to our area Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms develop during the afternoon. Coverage remains somewhat scattered at any given point in time. For the locations that see rain during the afternoon, it could be heavy for at least a short period of time. Despite the rain, temperatures still warm into the upper 70s Wednesday.

There could be a lull in rain and storm activity Wednesday night through Thursday morning. However, showers and storms likely become scattered to numerous by Thursday afternoon. Rain continues through Thursday night and Friday morning, but Friday afternoon through Saturday morning could be a mainly dry period in Alabama. However, models indicate another weather system could bring more rain to our area late Saturday into Sunday.

May begins next week and it looks like it begins on a nice note. Temperatures warm to around 80° Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and some fair weather clouds each day.