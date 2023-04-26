Golden Flake Ending Production at Its Birmingham Plant

by WAKA 8

An iconic food company will soon be ending production in Alabama.

Golden Flake will be ending production at its factory in Birmingham, after 100 years. That’s according to Utz Quality Foods which merged with Golden Flake in 2016.

Utz says Golden Flake chips and other snacks will be made at other company plants once the Birmingham plant closes early July.

About 175 people will lose their jobs, but about 100 others will remain in the Birmingham distribution center which will stay open.

Utz says you will likely see no disruptions when you look for Golden Flake products at the grocery store.