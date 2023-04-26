Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday And Thursday

by Ben Lang

Clouds filled the sky over at least some locations Wednesday morning, but our area was rain-free through midday. However, that likely changes Wednesday afternoon. Showers and storms become scattered about through the early evening. Due to their scattered nature, some locations may miss out on rain completely. However, where rain falls, it could be locally heavy.

Additionally, a few storms may become strong to severe Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center places much of our area within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk. Straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter (1″) size are the primary risks. Storms fade away Wednesday night. Early Thursday morning could be mainly dry. However, more storms move into our area by the afternoon.

These storms may move west to east across our area in a cluster. Some of these storms may also become strong to severe, capable of straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to quarter (1″) size, and the added risk of a couple brief tornadoes. The severe risk likely winds down during the evening as storms move to our east.

The storm prediction center places a slight (level 2/5) severe risk across far south Alabama Thursday. The rest of our lies within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk. The potential for tornadoes remains confined to mainly the “slight” severe risk area. Clouds and scattered rain linger into Friday morning, but Friday afternoon could be sunnier and rather warm.

The weekend begins on a mainly dry note with sunshine Saturday, but rain may return Sunday. The best chance for rain may materialize in far south Alabama. However, rain departs Sunday night. Next week and the month of May begins mainly sunny, dry, and possibly quite warm. Temperatures may warm into the low 80s Monday and Tuesday afternoon.