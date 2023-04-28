Sunshine Friday, Storms Late Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday looks like a fairly nice spring day across central and south Alabama. Sunshine and fair-weather clouds fill the sky during the afternoon, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Friday night looks cooler, with lows in the mid to upper 50s and a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Saturday morning and even early afternoon look rain-free with a fair amount of sunshine.

However, scattered showers and storms form during the afternoon and evening. A few of these storms may become strong to severe. Strong straight-line wind gusts and hail look like the primary severe risks. However, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. The storm prediction center places south Alabama, as far north as about highway 80 within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk.

Rain and some rumbles of thunder continue Saturday night, but the severe risk should diminish as daytime instability goes away. Rain linger through Sunday morning, but tapers off by the afternoon. In fact, sunshine may become abundant Sunday afternoon. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s during the afternoon. Sunday night looks cool with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

May begins on a nice note across central and south Alabama. Monday through Thursday look fairly sunny and warm. Temperatures may remain in the 70s Monday afternoon. High temperatures reach the low 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. However, lows fall into the 50s each night. Rain appears possible next Friday, and could linger into next weekend.