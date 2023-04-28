WAKA 8 Launches “Dining for Charities”

by WAKA 8

WAKA 8 is launching “Dining for Charities” to give you great deals on restaurants and other services, while also helping local non-profits.

Taking part is easy. Go to the “Dining for Charities” page at waka.com and purchase deals at restaurants and other service providers. Many of this gift certificates are half-price.

A portion of your purchase will go to a charity of the month. Our first charity is the Montgomery Humane Society. The charities will change regularly.

Be sure to check the Dining for Charities page often as new deals are added!