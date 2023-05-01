Sunshine Most Of This Week; Rain Possible This Weekend

by Ben Lang

May started on a nice but cool note across central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the 40s in many locations. Temperatures warmed to near or above 70° by midday, but likely remain below-average Monday afternoon. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 70s with a mainly sunny sky and a breezy west wind of 10 to 20 mph.

The sky remains mainly clear Monday night, and temperatures cool into the 40s again in many locations. Tuesday looks mainly sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s with a mostly clear sky. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday may remain mostly sunny too, with temperatures warming to near 80°.

Clouds increase by Friday with spotty showers possible. The chance for rain and some storms looks more substantial in Alabama Saturday and Sunday. At least scattered showers and storms cover our area each day. However, temperatures likely trend warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s each day. At least isolated showers or storms may persist into early next week, with highs in the mid 80s.