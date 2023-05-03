Yet Another Sunny Day!

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off nearly the exact same as the past several days with temps around 50° this morning. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout the afternoon with zero rain chance. Another clear night will be ahead as well with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will start off very calm once again with yet another sunny day. Most of us will hover around 80° although some folks down south may ease into the mid 80s.

Friday will feature a very slim chance for rain in the afternoon, but likely will have little impact on the day. Widely scattered showers will be around for Saturday and Sunday, and that will kick off a fairly active pattern for next week.