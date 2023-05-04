Dallas County Deputies Looking for Woman Who May Be Endangered

by WAKA 8

Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a woman who may be in danger.

Deputies want to find 21-year-old Caitlynn Jones. She was last seen around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, leaving the area around the 1300 block of Dry Creek Road in Dallas County.

Jones is described as around 5’4” tall and 135 lbs. She was last driving a beige 2006 Toyota Camry with Alabama tag A0D4HB.

Investigators say Jones’s father received a phone call from her Tuesday evening, May 2, and the father has reason to believe his daughter, Jones, is possibly in danger.

Investigators believe Jones may be in Irondale with her boyfriend, 21-year-old Alonzo B. Jones, Jr. He is described as 6’3” and 156 lbs.

Investigators say her family does not have his contact information. They are asking that he contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the investigation in more detail.

If you know where Caitlynn Jones can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.