Former Dallas County Deputy Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault While on Duty

by WAKA 8

A former Dallas County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty.

As WAKA 8 has reported, documents show that on January 30, 2020, 32-year-old Joshua Davidson of Greenville conducted a traffic stop and placed a woman in custody. Those documents show he drove her down a dark road to a desolate location where he forced her to perform a sex act against her will.

The victim, who reported the assault immediately, was in fear that Davidson would shoot her if she did not cooperate.

“Law enforcement officials who sexually assault women and those in their custody will and must be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will continue to take allegations of sexual assault seriously, and vigorously prosecute those who violate the civil rights of people in their custody and prey on vulnerable victims.”

“The people of Dallas County and the Southern District of Alabama deserve better than to have their rights violated by someone sworn to protect them,” said U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello for the Southern District of Alabama. “Working with our federal, state and local partners, we will continue to bring to justice law enforcement officers who become criminals themselves.”

“All law enforcement personnel who take an oath to protect and serve the American people must be held to a higher standard,” said Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the FBI Mobile Field Office. “FBI Mobile remains committed to holding those who do not meet this standard accountable for their actions, especially those who wear the badge.”

Sentencing is set for Aug. 25.

— Information from the U.S. Department of Justice