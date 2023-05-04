St. Jude Apartments to Close Displacing Residents

by Teresa Lawson

Senior citizens at Saint Jude apartments here in Montgomery have been given 30 days to vacate. Owners say the choice to cease rental of the apartments is due to deteriorating living conditions, only 50% of the building is populated and some residents aren’t paying rent.

Tenants say they are living in conditions such as mold on the walls beg bugs and, rats roaches and water damage. We spoke to tenants who say they’re ok with moving from the apartment building but some say they live within tight budgets and that feel blind sided by the short notice to find a new place to live that they can afford.

Mayor Reed released a statement saying in part that he is actively working with nonprofit and faith-based partners to provide immediate housing options to the residents at St. Jude Apartments.