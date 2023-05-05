Daily Rain Chances But Warmer This Weekend And Beyond

by Ben Lang

The mainly sunny and dry days with low humidity from earlier in the week are in the rear-view. Friday morning was mainly cloudy with areas of light rain scattered about. The afternoon looks similar, with high temperatures in the mid 70s. The evening may trend drier, so Cinco-De-Mayo outdoor activities could remain uninterrupted by rain. Friday night looks mainly dry but mainly cloudy and mild with lows in the low 60s.

Rain chances remain in our weekend forecast, but neither Saturday nor Sunday look like washouts. In fact, sunshine may fill the sky at any given time in rain-free locations both afternoons. Temperatures also look warmer, with highs in the mid 80s Saturday, and mid to upper 80s Sunday. Rain chances continue in our area next week. Monday and Tuesday may feature the highest coverage of daytime showers and storms.

Rain coverage may decrease Wednesday through Friday, but not to zero. Meanwhile, despite daily chances for showers or storms, temperatures look very warm next week. Temperatures peak in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday through Friday could be even warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.