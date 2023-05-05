Greta Lambert Retires after 38 Years at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival

by Carrington Cole

Greta Lambert is retiring from the Alabama Shakespeare Festival after nearly 38 years. She has been an actor, coach, director,

deputy artistic director and education director.

Lambert remembers being backstage in November 1985 for her first play when ASF first opened.

“I stood backstage on opening night of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” in my little fairy outfit as Titania, trying not to cry because I was so proud as an Alabamian, as an actor, to be in this glorious place opening a theatre.”

In the decades since, she has not only been a performer, but a mentor to young people dreaming of following her on stage.

“Seeing that light in young people’s eyes when they learn, ‘wow I feel comfortable on stage, I want to do this’ and it gives them such confidence and opens up a whole new world.”

Even with her retirement, Lambert says she will not be slowing down.

“I still want to be on stage, but as you get older the roles, they change and they become fewer and fewer, so I won’t be on stage as much, but as long as the old brain is working, so I’ve decided to go home and see what life has in store for me.”