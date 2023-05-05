Trending Drier & Much Warmer This Weekend

by Shane Butler

High pressure will hold up just to our east and that should allow it to continue influencing our weather over the weekend. We expect a southeast to southerly wind flow and this should trend warmer as the weekend progresses. Overnight temps will be milder in the 60s and daytime highs managing the 80s. We could be approaching upper 80s Sunday afternoon. All indication are moisture will be a bit more limited throughout the weekend and that has us trending the forecast drier. This should keep the weather from having any significant impacts on outdoor plans. We head into next week with a disturbance passing through the region on Monday. Our rain chances increase and a few t-storms will be possible with the passage of this system. The rest of the work week looks like typical spring conditions for us. We’re thinking partly sunny with temps managing the mid to upper 80s for highs. Daytime heating could spark an afternoon pop up shower or storm but most spots remain dry.