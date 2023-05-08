Man Injured in Selma Shooting

by WAKA 8

Selma police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says at about 7PM Saturday, they were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Street. That’s where he says they found Keidrich Chestnut on the ground with a gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

He was taken to Vaughan Regional Medical Center, then flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment.

If you have any information to help investigators, call Selma police at (334) 874-2190.