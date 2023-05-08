Man Says He Was Shot Several Times in Selma

by WAKA 8

A man says he was shot several times while standing near a street in Selma.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says at about 2AM Sunday, they were called to the emergency room at Vaughan Regional Medical Center.

When they arrived, they spoke with Lamorious Prince who says he was standing near St. John Street when shots were fired. Prince says he was struck several times, according to Chief Fulford.

If you have any information to help in the investigation, call Selma police at (334) 874-2190.