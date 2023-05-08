Rain & Thunder At Times This Week!

by Shane Butler

We have entered into an active weather pattern for a few days this week. Periods of rain and storms will work across the area through at least midweek. It will either come as scattered afternoon storms or possibly a complex of storms. These won’t be all day rains and some won’t even see any at all. We don’t see any of the storm activity reaching severe criteria but there may be times of strong winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures through early week will depend on clouds and rain. Outside any rain activity, we’re expecting lower to mid 80s through Wednesday. The latter half of the week will be trending much warmer and that 90 degree mark could be reached over the weekend. At that point, we should be seeing less rain activity and more sunshine. Looks like we’re gradually shiftling towards a little taste of summer-like conditions