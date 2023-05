by WAKA 8

Selma police need your help in solving the robbery of a business.

Police say on Saturday at about 6PM, they were called to a business in the 1200 block of Highland Avenue. Workers said two males came in with a weapon. They say they were restrained as the robbers took several items and ran out of the back of the store.

Detectives are now pursuing leads.

If you can help in the investigation, call Selma police at (334) 874-2190.