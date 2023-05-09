A Summer-Like Feel To Our Weather

by Shane Butler

There’s plenty of gulf moisture in place across our area this week. This will be the fuel to support those rounds of showers and storms expected to develop. The trigger to the storm development will be boundaries drifting into the area along with the afternoon heating. Any storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes, and possibly hail. We see this being the setup through Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for highs and overnight lows hovering in the 60s. We head into the weekend with high pressure strengthening a bit. This will help keep us drier and that allows the temps to soar. We expect highs in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Early next week, another frontal boundary will try to push into the area. Ahead of the boundary will be an increase risk of showers and storms through Tuesday. Temps may retreat just a little due to clouds and some rain activity. In the meantime, we are setting up for a rather warm Mom’s Day weekend.