Four Charged with Capital Murder, Attempted Murder in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say four people have each been charged with one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police say they’ve charged Rodney Moncrief, 21, Benjamin Hamilton, 19, Marcus Jones, 18, and Liclifford Gilmer, 21, all of Montgomery.

Police say they are suspects in the Sunday shooting death of a 16-year-old, who was from Montgomery, and the wounding of two others.

As WAKA 8 has reported, the 16-year-old male was found at about 8:28PM Sunday in the 1500 block of Hale Street, which is off North Decatur Street in the Newtown area. He was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

All four are being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Police say no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.