Jury Rejects Rape Claim Against Former President Trump, Awards Accuser $5 Million

by WAKA 8

A jury has rejected a writer’s claim that Donald Trump raped her, but found him liable for battery in the 1996 attack. The jury awarded E. Jean Carroll $5 million (updated figure).

Word of the verdict emerged just a few hours after the jury began deliberating in the case, which alleged Trump raped Carroll in a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996.

Trump, who did not attend the trial, insisted he never sexually assaulted Carroll or even knew her.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

