Ellianos Coffee officially opens in Pike Road

by WAKA 8

A Florida-based drive-thru coffee chain has officially opened in Pike Road.

Ellianos Coffee opened its new location on Freedom Summit Drive. This is behind the Pike Road Eagle gas station off Exit 16.

In addition to coffee, they offer sandwiches, smoothies and more.

The coffee shop is no stranger to the River Region. There are also locations in Prattville, Pine Level and Millbrook.

Ellianos says it has plans to build an additional location on Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery.