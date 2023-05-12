Lanes of Highway 231 Closed After Serious Crash

by Jerome Jones

State troopers say A two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles happened at about 2:24 a.m. Friday, May 12, and has caused a lane closure.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 231 near the 171 mile marker in Montgomery County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.