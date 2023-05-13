UPDATE: Montgomery man arrested in airport police car theft

by WAKA 8

UPDATE:

Montgomery police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a police car at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

30-year-old Gabriel Zachariah Jones, of Montgomery, has been charged with 1st degree theft of property.

With the assistance of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery Airport Police Department was able to locate the stolen police car on Highway 80 in Lowndes County.

Jones is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

ORIGINAL:

The Montgomery Regional Airport Police Department and the Montgomery Police Department are investigating an airport police car theft.

Airport Police Chief Loyd Jenkins says the vehicle was taken Saturday morning shortly after 4 a.m.

Authorities say they have since located the vehicle and are now looking for the suspect.

The Montgomery Regional Airport says it is offering a reward of two first-class seats and free parking to any of our four nonstop destinations for anyone with details and information leading to an arrest.

“Getaway in style to four of the direct international hubs that MGM offers for an escape, but please don’t take the police vehicle,” said MGM Director Wade A. Davis. “The Airport Police Department is working with the City of Montgomery to find and apprehend the subject – at this time, no further information is available.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asking to contact the Montgomery Regional Airport Police Department at 334-281-9567.