Shower And Storm Coverage Higher Tuesday And Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday was another very hot day across central and south Alabama. The calendar says mid-May, but it felt more like the middle of June or July with high temperatures in the 90s. While rain coverage was low during the afternoon, isolated showers or storms remain possible during the evening. However, rain fades away overnight, while the sky remains mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Rain coverage trends higher both Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms become scattered to numerous each afternoon and evening. That should help curb the heat, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day. The rain chance falls slightly Thursday and again Friday, but not to zero either day. Still, temperatures may only warm into the mid 80s each day.

The rain chance rises Saturday as a cold front approaches Alabama. The front may push south of the state Sunday, resulting in drier weather and possibly less humidity. That could continue into early next week too. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s Sunday and next Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, low temperatures may fall into the low 60s each night.