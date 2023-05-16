Scattered To Numerous Showers, Storms Tuesday, Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was warm and humid but mainly rain-free with some sunshine. However, showers and storms become scattered to numerous during the afternoon and linger into the evening. Although, the higher coverage of rain Tuesday limits afternoon high temperatures to the 80s. Showers and storms fade away overnight, but clouds linger and temperatures only fall into the upper 60s with plenty of humidity in the air.

Showers and storms become scattered to numerous again Wednesday afternoon. Some rain lingers through the evening, but fades away Wednesday night. The rain chance falls late this week, but not to zero. Showers and storms become scattered about Thursday, but may remain more isolated Friday. However, temperatures may remain in the mid 80s each afternoon.

The rain chance rises again Saturday. Models show a front approaching Alabama, with more showers and storms along and in advance of it. The front may push south of our area Sunday. That could result in less humidity, mainly dry weather, and also cooler temperatures Sunday through early next week. Temperatures may only peak in the mid 80s each afternoon, with lows in the low 60s.