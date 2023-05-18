Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning I-85 Accident

by Jerome Jones

A person is dead after an accident with an 18-wheeler on I-85 Thursday.

MPD says On Thursday, May 18, 2023, at about 3:45 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to I-85 Northbound near Eastern Boulevard in reference to an 18-wheeler vs Pedestrian accident.

On the scene contact was made with an adult male (pedestrian) who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver was uninjured. There is no additional information available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

All I-85 Northbound lanes near Eastern Boulevard were temporarily blocked and traffic was detoured.

The interstate has since reopened.