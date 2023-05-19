Isolated Storms Friday, A Few Severe Storms Possible Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was mainly cloudy and gloomy across central and south Alabama. However, our area was rain-free through midday. However, at least isolated showers and storms form Friday afternoon and linger into the evening. Otherwise, sunshine may increase during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Friday night remains partly to mostly cloudy after rain tapers off with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers and storms become scattered about our area again on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Storms form in advance of a cold front, which pushes through our area Saturday night. A few storms may become strong to marginally severe, capable of strong straight-line wind gusts and hail. Sunday looks drier with some sunshine in the wake of the front. However, isolated showers or storms appear possible, especially in far south Alabama.

Most of next week still looks mainly dry, but low rain chances remain, especially early in the week. Sunshine might be more abundant overall next week, but even with that and less humidity, temperatures may only warm into the mid 80s each day. Overnight lows may fall into the low 60s most nights.